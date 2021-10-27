CM Punk Doesn’t Know If He Would Have Gone To AEW Sooner Than He Did

In an interview with DAZN, CM Punk spoke about his arrival in AEW and said he wasn’t sure if he would have gone there sooner had they arrived in wrestling earlier than they did. Here are highlights:

On going to AEW: “It’s a great question. One I’ve actually thought about, but I don’t think so. It happened at the right time and timing is everything. There’s a lot of stuff that I had to heal on my own. I’m happy AEW are around now because I really don’t know if I’d have gone there sooner. I’m not so worried about the past. I’m not so worried about the future. I’m worried about the present. That’s where I’m at now. I’m worried about the fans in the building. If they’re having a good time. If they’re going to tell their friends that they had a great time and they’re gonna come back next time. I want to I want to make sure they’re leaving with a giant smile on their face.”

On facing Bobby Fish tonight: “I wasn’t paying attention to NXT or wrestling whilst I was gone. I knew who he was and the group he was in but I can’t say I’ve watched him too extensively. Looking at him now, he’s definitely an impressive person. I was there and to see him mix it up with Danielson a couple of weeks ago and it got the gears grinding here. He’s somebody I can’t wait to share the ring with.”

On not being in the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament: “I would have loved to have been a part of it. Looking at the field and seeing the names that that that were in it, I definitely think I could have fit in there. It’ll come. You know, it’s not my time but it’ll come at a later date. Looking at the bigger picture of things, the map that I have laid out in front of me, I know all the destinations. You know, there’s so many people I wanna get in the ring with but knowing how much time I have, I know I’m going to get to all of them people.”