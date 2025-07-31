CM Punk Says Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley’s Relationship Exposed The Business More Than WWE: Unreal

CM Punk says that the business was exposed more by Dirty Dom and Rhea Ripley’s relationship than by WWE: Unreal. Punk spoke with E-Man for a new interview and during the conversation he was asked about concerns expressed by fans that the new Netflix reality show exposed the wrestling business.

“One time, they wanted [Ripley] to be in a relationship with Dominik Mysterio,” Punk snarked (per Fightful). “Who is going to believe that? ‘Hey everybody, here is a Greek goddess and she is with this f**king nerd.’”

He continued, “Come on. That exposes the business more than anything we’re going to do on Netflix. Who is going to believe that shit? Dominik Mysterio, little bitch.”

Ripley and Mysterio were in a relationship during their time in Judgment Day before Mysterio turned on her and hooked up with Liv Morgan.