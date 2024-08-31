CM Punk Says He’s Done With Drew McIntyre, Wants To Win A Championship

As previously reported, CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre in a strap match at today’s WWE Bash in Berlin PLE in Germany. In a post-match interview, Punk said that he’s done with McIntyre and plans on going after championship gold.

He said: “That’s definitely the end of me and Drew McIntyre. What’s next for me is I’m going to take a long hot shower, I’m going to try and find some donuts, and I got myself a main event to watch. I’m very interested in the result. Gunther vs. Randy Orton. And some people like to say ‘may the best man win.’ In this case, may the best man win because the better man is coming for you. I want the gold. I’m coming for you, sucka.”