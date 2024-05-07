CM Punk on Drew McIntyre: ‘It Ends With Me Breaking His Face’

– Following his appearance on last night’s WWE Raw, WWE Superstar CM Punk spoke in a WWE Digital Exclusive Video on how things will end with Drew McIntyre. You can see that clip and some highlights of Punk’s comments below:

“It ends with me breaking his face. There’s no — this isn’t me being a nice guy anymore. This is about him taking time off my career. This is about him potentially ruining a WrestleMania moment for me, and me wanting to show him that he picked a very personal fight with the pettiest man on the roster that he can’t possibly win. I’ve fought big guys before. I’ve been beaten up. Psychologically, he cannot hurt me, and I’m gonna break his heart.”

Drew McIntyre left the building on Raw last night just as CM Punk arrived, so they just narrowly missed each other.