CM Punk Confronts Drew McIntyre In Promo Segment On WWE Raw

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre had a confrontation in the ring on this week’s WWE Raw as McIntyre questioned his future in the company. Monday’s episode started with McIntyre cutting a promo in which he talked about how Damian Priest cost him on last week’s show and how, with the likes of Cody Rhodes and Punk in WWE now, maybe he should leave for years so he could return to a hero’s welcome.

Punk then came out and said that all McIntyre has done since Punk came back is talk. The two went back and forth on the mic and how Punk used to call himself a locker room leader, but McIntyre is now Punk’s leader. Punk countered that he’d said a lot of things, but a leader isn’t one of them. He said that he’s not here to make friends and is here to win the Royal Rumble, then main event WrestleMania.

Punk said he would lead by example and leave before he knocked McIntyre’s teeth down his throat, before stating that he plans to eliminate McIntyre last in the Rumble.