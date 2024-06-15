wrestling / News

CM Punk Costs Drew McIntyre At WWE Clash at the Castle, Damian Priest Retains

June 15, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk WWE Clash at the Castle Image Credit: WWE

Drew McIntyre once again had the chance to win a title in his home country and once again he was screwed over. After a hard-hitting match with Damian Priest, the referee was taken out. Another referee entered the ring when McIntyre had the pin, only to be revealed as CM Punk. Drew attempted to attack Punk, but got hit with a low blow. Priest then hit South of Heaven to get the win.

Priest is currently in his first reign as World Heavyweight Champion. He has held the belt for 69 days after winning it at Wrestlemania 40.

