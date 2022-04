CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has updated the lineup for next week’s Dynamite including CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes. You can see the updated card below for next week’s episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS:

* Owen Hart Men’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Jungle Boy

* Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Britt Baker vs. Danielle Kamela

* Coffin Match: Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Wardlow vs. The Butcher

* CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes

* HOOK vs. TBA

* Tony Khan makes a huge announcement