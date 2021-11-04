wrestling / News
CM Punk & Eddie Kingston Confrontation Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
CM Punk and Eddie Kingston will go face to face on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Tonight’s show saw Punk call out Kingston to meet him in the ring o0n Friday’s show so they can resolve their issues.
The segment was officially announced on the show as part of the following card. Rampage airs Friday from St. Louis, Missouri on TNT.
* AEW TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Match: The Bunny vs. Red Velvet
* Adam Cole vs. John Silver
* CM Punk and Eddie Kingston Face-To-Face
