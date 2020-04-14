WWE News: CM Punk & Edge on Backstage Tonight, Ruthless Aggression On FS1 Tonight

– CM Punk and Edge are both scheduled to be on WWE Backstage on FS1 tonight.

– Also scheduled for FS1 tonight are the first three episodes of WWE Network’s Ruthless Aggression series. Episode 1 at 8PM ET focuses on John Cena, episode 2 at 9PM ET on Evolution, and episode 3 at 10PM ET on Brock Lesnar.

– FS1 will also be airing the WWE 24 documentaries on WrestleMania 32, 33, and 34 multiple times over the next few weeks.