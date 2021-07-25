wrestling / News

Band Behind CM Punk Entrance Theme Song Now Following AEW

July 25, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
CM Punk

Living Colour is now following AEW on Twitter and Instagram. Their song, “Cult of Personality,” was Punk’s entrance theme song in WWE and UFC, so it seems as though this is another sign that Punk could be headed to AEW soon.

Punk himself also started following AEW on Twitter recently.

