– During a recent interview with The Hot Tag, WWE Superstar CM Punk evaluated the current WWE roster and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

CM Punk on WWE’s current roster: “It’s a fair mix of people that I’ve already been in the ring with and people I haven’t. Getting back in the ring with guys like Rey Mysterio or John Cena, Randy (Orton), Cody (Rhodes). There is fun stuff to do there. Then there is the crop of people that I’ve never been in the ring with. Chad Gable is one that really sticks out. I like watching (Ludwig) Kaiser. I think he’s pretty incredible. Gunther, obviously. It’s a fair mix of people I have existed with in the past and people I haven’t even been on-screen with. I did some dark matches with Dominik and I think I could do some pretty great television with him. Him and Liv are spectacular.”

On owing a main event match against Damian Priest at the Madison Square Garden: “Damian Priest is another one. I got a loose promise with him that me and him are going to main event the Garden. He was supposed to main event the Garden with a dark match, he had really bad flight trouble and didn’t make it. I owe him that. The answer is everybody.”

CM Punk will be appearing on Monday Night Raw, WWE NXT, and WWE Bad Blood next week. At this Tuesday’s WWE NXT TV debut on The CW, he will serve as the special guest referee for Trick Williams and Ethan Page’s title bout in Punk’s hometown of Chicago. A week from today at WWE Bad Blood, he faces bitter rival Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, October 5. The event will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.