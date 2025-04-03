CM Punk Is ‘Excited’ To Main Event Wrestlemania 41, Says He Got Emotional Watching Cody Rhodes’ Entrance

In an interview with WWE Deutschland (via Post Wrestling), CM Punk spoke about being in the main event of WWE Wrestlemania 41 and said that he’s excited to finally live his dream. He also talked about watching Cody Rhodes make his entrance at a recent live event. Here are highlights:

On being in the main event of Wrestlemania 41: “I’m excited (to main event WrestleMania 41). WrestleMania is two nights now so I think it’s more opportunity for people to experience the rare air of a main event of WrestleMania and Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are two guys that I helped kind of get here to the main roster many, many moons ago. So, it’s exciting for me to see how long they’ve held it down and how far they’ve come from where they started and it’s gonna be special to show them that, you know, kind of daddy’s back thing. CM Punk’s back so you’re still (right) here, I’m still (up) here.”

On watching Cody Rhodes make his entrance during European tour: “I’m just an old softy now, you know? I’ve known Cody (Rhodes) for 20 years so, again, seeing how far he’s come and just the perspective I was at. I was sitting on the ring so essentially, I had a fan’s perspective and I see Cody come out and his song and I watch him bounce back and forth from aisle to aisle. Greeting little boys, little girls, grown ass men, grandmas, grandpa. People of all ages. Everybody who comes out to see WWE and they love him, you know? And he’s high fiving people and he’s kissing babies and to watch the crowd love him the way they love me or they love a Stone Cold or a Bret Hart, it’s just exciting to see. Because I know what that feels like and I want all my friends to succeed. I wanna see that and I didn’t just get to see it, I got to experience it firsthand so it choked me up a little bit.”