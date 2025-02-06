– During a recent interview with the Good Guy/Bad Guy, WWE Superstar CM Punk addressed the chaos that took place following his Royal Rumble elimination involving Seth Rollins. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I think tensions run high and emotions are out of control when you get thrown out of the Royal Rumble, and I think the easiest thing to do in moments like that is to lash out and start slapping the first person you see. It’s easy when it’s Seth Rollins. I think chaos is sort of what we wanted to capture there, and I think chaos is what we showed everybody.”

While CM Punk failed to win the Royal Rumble, he quickly rebounded two nights later on WWE Raw. He beat Sami Zayn to qualify for the men’s Elimination Chamber match at next mont’s WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. Three more competitors for the Chamber will be determined in upcoming qualifying matches later on. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.