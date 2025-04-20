CM Punk explained his participation in WWE’s recent European tour, noting the unique bond he shares with the international audience. In a WWE promotional video for WrestleMania 41 (per Wrestling Inc), CM Punk said the following:

“These tours are so few and far between now that I made sure that I requested to be on all of them ’cause there’s nothing like this connection I have with the audience. Over here in Europe, they haven’t seen me in 10+ years. There’s not a drug in the world that can replicate just the feeling of doing what I do,” he said. “So this is special for me, it’s special for them, it’s fun for all of us.”