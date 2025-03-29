CM Punk Says He’s Facing Gunther At WWE Live Event In Vienna

CM Punk has revealed that he will be battling Gunther at a WWE live event in Vienna on Saturday. Punk posted a tongue-in-cheek photo to his Instagram stories of a still from Bubble Boy comparing Punk to the titular character as “Me, during WrestleMania” while the person on the outside of the bubble is labeled as “@tripleh telling me I’m wrestling #Gunther_wwe in Vienna tomorrow.”

The show takes place on Saturday and has the following matches set:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: CM Punk vs. GUNTHER

* Street Fight: Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan

* United States Championship Steel Cage Match: LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura