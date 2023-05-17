wrestling / News

CM Punk Weighs In On Some Fans’ Parasocial Tendencies: ‘Go Touch Grass’

May 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

CM Punk has shared a video with his thoughts on wrestling tribalism and some fans’ parasocial relationships with “certain people.” Punk, who is the subject of a lot of speculation after he wasn’t featured in the AEW Collision announcement on Wednesday, posted a video to his Instagram Stories with some advice for fans who get too invested.

In the video, Punk said (per Fightful):

“The parasocial relationship a lot of fringe wrestling fans have with certain people is really unhealthy. I get the tribalism, it’s fun to root for your team, but picking sides seems a little silly. You don’t know me, you don’t know anybody else. So, go touch grass.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading