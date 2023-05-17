wrestling / News
CM Punk Weighs In On Some Fans’ Parasocial Tendencies: ‘Go Touch Grass’
May 17, 2023 | Posted by
CM Punk has shared a video with his thoughts on wrestling tribalism and some fans’ parasocial relationships with “certain people.” Punk, who is the subject of a lot of speculation after he wasn’t featured in the AEW Collision announcement on Wednesday, posted a video to his Instagram Stories with some advice for fans who get too invested.
In the video, Punk said (per Fightful):
“The parasocial relationship a lot of fringe wrestling fans have with certain people is really unhealthy. I get the tribalism, it’s fun to root for your team, but picking sides seems a little silly. You don’t know me, you don’t know anybody else. So, go touch grass.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Wishes He Had A Do-Over With Goldberg In WCW, Why Timing For Bret Vs. Hogan Was Never Right
- Bully Ray Pushes Back On Idea That John Cena Buried Talent in WWE, Recalls Cena Backing Dudleys
- Earl Hebner Looks Back at Montreal Screwjob, Says He Went Along With It Because Of Gerald Brisco
- Backstage Injury Update on Liv Morgan Following Absence on WWE Raw