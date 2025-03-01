CM Punk Thinks Fans Will See More Of His Story With Roman Reigns In The Future

CM Punk says that fans can expect to see more of his storyline with Roman Reigns in the future. Punk and Reigns have been having some interactions since Punk joined Reigns’ team at Survivor Series, with Paul Heyman owing Punk an as-yet-unnamed favor. Those interactions were complicated when Punk eliminated Reigns and Seth Rollins in the men’s Royal Rumble match, after which Rollins assaulted Reigns. Punk was asked in an interview with Alex McCarthy for Inside the Ropes about the matter, noting that everyone saw the moment at Survivor Series when Reigns blocked Punk from entering the match.

“Oh, yeah, I think everybody could see that,” Punk said. “There’s been a few times in my career where you don’t really have to do much, and you realize, oh, you got ‘em. When you start off in this business, at least early in my career, I remember flying off the top rope, landing on the concrete on the floor in front of 13 people. You look back at that now and you go, man, why was I doing that? Look, I can just stand next to this guy in a shark cage.”

He continued, “But it’s the years that I put in, it’s the work that Roman’s put in. When you finally see those two guys stand next to each other and stare at each other, there’s definitely something there. It got people excited. So I definitely think you’ll probably see more of that in the future. I did throw him over at Royal Rumble. That’s pretty neat.”

Punk is set to compete at WWE Elimination Chamber in the men’s Chamber match, while Reigns hasn’t been seen on TV since the Rumble.