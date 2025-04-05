wrestling / News
CM Punk Calls In Favor On WWE Smackdown, Paul Heyman To Be In His Corner At WrestleMania 41
CM Punk’s favor has been cashed in and Paul Heyman will be in his — not Roman Reigns’ — corner at WrestleMania 41. Friday night’s episode of Smackdown featured Punk, Seth Rollins, Reigns and Heyman in the main event segment. Reigns demanded to know what Punk’s favor was going to be but was interrupted by Rollins, who came down to the ring to interject his opinions. Rollins said that Reigns underestimated Punk, but Reigns dismissed Rollins as untrustworthy and called Punk to the ring.
Punk then came down and said it was a matter of friendship and promises, reminding Heyman how he was told to fire Punk back in OVW but he wouldn'[t. He recalled Heyman’s exit from WWE during the end of the WWE ECW era and how Heyman has said that when Punk main events WrestleMania, he should force “them” to deal with “us.” Punk said “they” aren’t here anymore, so Reigns had to deal with “us” and said that his favor was the Wise Man in his corner for the WrestleMania match.
Reigns scoffed at the notion and said Heyman wouldn’t do it, then told Heyman to let Punk down easy. Heyman said he couldn’t do that and Reigns was distracted, which allowed Punk to hit the GTS. Punk and Rollins then stared off before Rollins smirked and left the ring.
