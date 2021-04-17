CM Punk Discusses His Favorite WrestleMania Match, How He Landed Role In Starz Drama Heels

In a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement, CM Punk discussed his favorite WrestleMania match, landing a role in the Starz drama Heels, and much more. You can read his comments below.

CM Punk on his favorite WrestleMania during his run in WWE: “I think the last one I did, WrestleMania 29 against Undertaker. Just given the circumstances leading up to that and everything that happened after it. To me, that’s the most defining punk rock moment of my entire career. I didn’t care about anything. I was a man fucking possessed, and I somehow simultaneously didn’t give a fuck and cared way too much at the same time. And I went out there, and I fucking absolutely destroyed it. They couldn’t follow me no matter what they said. People still to this day will be like, ‘Oh, you never main evented WrestleMania,’ and I say, ‘Yes I did’ because it’s that one. You should have just packed it up and fucking went home after that.”

On whether he would go back and watch his matches: “No…..not at that juncture of my career. There was for sure a block of time where I would watch stuff when I was training and wanting to get better on the indies. You would watch stuff and nitpick it to see what you could do better and what you did wrong and try to improve on things. At that stage of my career, nah, nobody could tell me nothing. I was just like – they would play my music I remember, and they were screaming at me to get in Gorilla because I was down the ramp talking to AJ. She was like looking at me, and she was like, ‘You’ve gotta go.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, alright.’ I was more interested in talking to the pretty lady than I was…..I have fond memories of that, and I don’t want to ruin any of it by watching it.”

On landing a role in the Starz drama Heelz: “I couldn’t pass it up. I was in LA, and it feels like forever ago – 2016 or 2017. I auditioned for the lead in Heels, and I hung out with [Michael] Waldron like all week. Great dude and got along great with him. He wrote a lot of this television show based off of me and pipebomb. I auditioned in front of these Starz executives, and everyone was like, ‘Wow, this is amazing. You killed it, everything was great. The bad news is we’re pulling the plug on the whole show.’ I was like wow I did that good that I tanked this entire show. That’s good for my self-esteem.

“But they brought it back to life, and Waldron reached out and was like, ‘Hey, they’re bringing it back….Stephen Amell has got the lead.’ I was like that’s great, that guy loves wrestling, and at least I know it’s in good hands. I can’t be mad I didn’t get something I auditioned for because I’ve auditioned for dozens and dozens of really rad stuff in my life and I haven’t got it. You see who gets the role and you go, ‘Oh yeah, that makes sense.’ I’d pick him over me too. But I was super excited to see the project get greenlit, and I was stoked. It comes back around a role opened up and Waldron suggested me. They hired me sight unseen, and I was happy to just be a part of the project.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit My Mom’s Basement with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.