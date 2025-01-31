CM Punk Says He Feels Great Right Now But Never Knows When His Last Match Will Be

CM Punk is aware of where he is in his career’s lifespan, though he says that he feels great right now and has earned his gray hairs. Punk spoke with Jackie Redmond for a new WWE video and during the video he was asked if he’s thought about how long of a future he has left in the ring.

“I feel great right now,” Punk began (per Fightful). “I definitely don’t feel like there is a looming doomsday clock over my head or anything like that. Saying that, I also do realize, based on what happened in the last Royal Rumble, that this could all end in a heartbeat. I never know when my last match is going to be, and you see guys like John Cena doing a full blown retirement tour. I look at myself like I’m on the same road as John, maybe just not egotistical enough to announce to everybody, ‘Hey, this is it.'”

He continued, “I’m not setting a limit on anything, I’m just doing my best to bulletproof myself on a daily basis, work as hard on recovery as I do in the gym and in the ring, and not make this twilight of my career extended beyond what people expect of me. I don’t want to twist in the wind and be some old guy. I think I get criticized an unfair amount, but it’s because I don’t dye my beard, I don’t dye my hair, I 100% embrace it. To me, these grays, I’ve earned them. They just tell stories. It’s the roads I’ve traveled, it’s the bumps and bruises I’ve taken and the injuries I’ve survived. My face is a road map. I would not remove a scar. I would not dye my hair or beard. This is me. I was me when I first wrestled a 15-year-old, and I’m me at 46, and I will always 100% be truly, unapologetically, one of one, CM Punk.”

Punk is set to compete in the men’s Royal Rumble match this weekend.