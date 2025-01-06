CM Punk Suggests Feud With Seth Rollins Won’t End Tonight, Compares it To Hulk Hogan vs. Randy Savage

In an interview with Night Cap (via Fightful), CM Punk spoke about his feud with Seth Rollins, which he says may not end after their match on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. The two are rumored to be the main event of tonight’s show.

Punk said: “I would love to say that I’m moving on to bigger and better things. I would love to be wrong about that, too. This is one of those (Hulk ) Hogan-(Randy) Savage deals that is going to go on for as long as the beef has already been festering. Ten-plus years, we’re talking a decade here. I don’t think, even as big of a night, debuting on Netflix, and no matter how bright the lights are, this one is going to fester for a while.“