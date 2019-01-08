CM Punk Files Motion to Dismiss Colt Cabana’s Lawsuit Against Him

– CM Punk has filed a motion asking to have the lawsuit filed against him by Colt Cabana dismissed. PWInsider reports that Punk’s lawyers have filed a motion to dismiss arguing that Cabana has failed to use factual allegations in his lawsuit, instead relying on “conclusory allegations” that will not hold up legally in Illinois.

Cabana initially filed the lawsuit back in August of last year, arguing that Punk promised he would be “100% covered” in terms of legal fees in the lawsuit filed by Chris Amann against duo, and alleging there’s a contract between the two. However, Punk eventually decided to demand payment for Cabana’s half of the legal fees. Cabana ultimately had to hire his own attorney and suffered $200,000 in legal fees that Punk refused to pay.

The initial lawsuit was dismissed in December, as the judge ruled that Cabana’s specific allegations did not back up the claims of fraud. However, the judge allowed Cabana to file an amended lawsuit, which he did.

Cabana’s lawyers have until January 25th to respond to the motion to dismiss, and Punk’s team would then have until February 9th to respond. A status conference is set for February 20th.