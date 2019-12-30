Various News: CM Punk’s Film Hitting Home Video Next Week, Taya Valkyrie On Winning Knockout of the Year, Lineup For Next Week’s Impact

– CM Punk’s horror film The Girl on the Third Floor will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on January 7. Here’s the press release:

GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR ARRIVES ON BLU-RAY AND DVD JANUARY 7, 2020

Home is where hell is in GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR, starring WWE legend Phil “C.M. Punk” Brooks and Trieste Kelly Dunn, written and directed by Travis Stevens. Fresh off the heels of a successful theatrical release, prepare yourself for what’s lurking in the shadows as the critically acclaimed film comes to Blu-ray and DVD on January 7, 2020

Bursting pipes, rotting walls, and unidentifiable slime were not what Don Koch (WWE legend Phil “CM Punk” Brooks) expected when he convinced his wife, Liz (Trieste Kelly Dunn), that he could rehab their new Victorian home himself. In over his head, under duress, and tempted by his old weaknesses, Don soon discovers that the house has its own dark, sordid history and won’t be so easy to renovate after all….

Directed by: Travis Stevens

Written by: Travis Stevens

Produced by: Greg Newman and Travis Stevens

Cast: Phil “C.M. Punk” Brooks, Trieste Kelly Dunn, Sarah Brooks, Elissa Dowling, Travis Delgado

Genre: Horror

Distributor: Dark Sky Films

– Impact Wrestling has released a video of Taya Valkyrie reacting to winning Knockout of the Year:

– Here’s the lineup for the January 7 episode of Impact on AXS TV. This Saturday will feature a best of 2019 retrospective.

*Moose & Rob Van Dam (with Katie Forbes) vs. Brian Cage & Rhino.

*Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards.

*OVE vs. The Rascalz vs. Reno Scum vs. Willie Mack & Rich Swann

*Daga & TJP & Fallah Bah vs. Desi Hit Squad & Mahabali Shera

*Rosemary vs. Jessicka Havoc (with Jim Mitchell)

*Kiera Hogan & Madison Rayne & Taya Valkyrie vs. ODB & Tenille Dashwood & Jordynne Grace.