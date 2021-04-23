CM Punk & Gail Kim React To Triple H’s Statement About Mickie James Incident

CM Punk and Gail Kim have taken to social media to react to today’s big story about Mickie James’ belongings being sent to her by WWE in a trash bag. As has been reported on Thursday, Triple H took to Twitter to issue a statement about James receiving her stuff in such a manner, noting, “Upon learning of the disrespectful treatment some of our recently released talent received on behalf of the company, we took immediate action. The person responsible for this inconsiderate action has been fired and is no longer with @WWE.”

It’s worth noting that John Laurinaitis posted a nearly-identical Tweet just a minute before Triple H did, posting, “Upon learning of the disrespectful treatment of some of our recently released talent, we took immediate action. The person responsible for this inconsiderate action has been fired.”

Punk retweeted The Game’s post with the “If You Say So” meme GIF. Kim was more detailed in her response, writing:

“Well I’m glad Hunter took initiative but it’s been happening since before I was there. Is it always the same person? At least they did something I suppose.”

She went on to reply to a fan who questioned the veracity of Triple H’s post, writing, “Well we will never know. I definitely believe it’s been many people over the years and if someone was fired it was the person who was sacrificed. If it changes things from this point on, at least it’s something.”

Jillian Hall noted on Twitter that she had the same experience when she was released in November of 2010, posting:

“Apparently I blamed the wrong person for my trash bag of ring gear over 10 years ago ️.. she’s not with the company anymore”

As reported, Mark Carrano was reportedly fired over the situation.

