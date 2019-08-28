wrestling / News
CM Punk Gets Into Wrestling Ring to Hype Starrcast III Appearance
August 28, 2019
– CM Punk is set to take the stage for a Q&A at Starrcast III, and he hopped into a ring for a promo hyping the convention. You can see the video below of Punk promoting his panel discussion, which will take place on Saturday afternoon and air on FITE TV via PPV.
Starrcast III runs this weekend starting tomorrow and going through Saturday evening. You can find out more here.
After five long years, @cmpunk is BACK in the ring! What’s he got to say? Don’t miss a minute LIVE on #STARRCASTonFITE! Pre order now worldwide and get 70 shows with unlimited replays including #starrcast 1 and 2! @FiteTV https://t.co/tZJ5cb7ryi pic.twitter.com/P9L0ti0lUu
— #StarrcastIII (@StarrcastEvents) August 28, 2019
