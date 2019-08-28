wrestling / News

CM Punk Gets Into Wrestling Ring to Hype Starrcast III Appearance

August 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– CM Punk is set to take the stage for a Q&A at Starrcast III, and he hopped into a ring for a promo hyping the convention. You can see the video below of Punk promoting his panel discussion, which will take place on Saturday afternoon and air on FITE TV via PPV.

Starrcast III runs this weekend starting tomorrow and going through Saturday evening. You can find out more here.

