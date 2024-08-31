– CM Punk picked up his first win inside a WWE ring in over 10-and-a-half years at today’s WWE Bash in Berlin premium live event. Punk overcame his heated rival, Drew McIntyre, in a Strap Match at the event. Punk not only got a measure of revenge against McIntyre, he also regained the treasured bracelet that McIntyre stole from him.

CM Punk redeemed his SummerSlam loss against McIntyre by hitting his opponent with multiple Go 2 Sleeps. Punk then managed to hit all four corners of the ring to secure the victory, along with regaining his bracelet.

Images and highlights from the title bout are available below. You can check out 411’s live coverage RIGHT HERE.

Drew is ready to GO!!#WWEBash | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/x4oUAp9IOt — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) August 31, 2024

IT'S CLOBBERIN' TIME!#WWEBash | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/4D1VOg76X8 — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) August 31, 2024

These two are going to WAR!#WWEBash | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/72kQ0m0ORl — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) August 31, 2024

DREW JUST PUT PUNK THROUGH THE TABLE!! 😳#WWEBash | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/yZ0Gblg6lJ — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) August 31, 2024

PUNK HAS DREW IN A SHARPSHOOTER 🩷 🖤#WWEBash | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/imeIUkM14i — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) August 31, 2024

CM PUNK REGISTERS HIS FIRST WIN IN THE WWE IN OVER A DECADE! ❌#WWEBash | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/R6lLcUtV4M — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) August 31, 2024