CM Punk Gets Payback on Drew McIntyre, Wins Strap Match at WWE Bash in Berlin (Pics, Video)
– CM Punk picked up his first win inside a WWE ring in over 10-and-a-half years at today’s WWE Bash in Berlin premium live event. Punk overcame his heated rival, Drew McIntyre, in a Strap Match at the event. Punk not only got a measure of revenge against McIntyre, he also regained the treasured bracelet that McIntyre stole from him.
CM Punk redeemed his SummerSlam loss against McIntyre by hitting his opponent with multiple Go 2 Sleeps. Punk then managed to hit all four corners of the ring to secure the victory, along with regaining his bracelet.
Images and highlights from the title bout are available below. You can check out 411’s live coverage RIGHT HERE.
