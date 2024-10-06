CM Punk Gifts Original Friendship Bracelet Maker With His Own Bracelet

CM Punk gave back to the fan who made his infamous friendship bracelet, making her one of his own and giving it to her at WWE Bad Blood. Punk’s bracelet, which had his wife AJ Lee and dog Larry’s name on it, was made by Victoria and became a prominent part of his feud with Drew McIntyre. Punk noted on last week on Instagram that he was making a bracelet and it turned out to be for Victoria, who was at yesterday’s PPV. She met Punk at the show in Atlanta and was given the bracelet as you can see below:

just got home from atlanta thank you so so so so so much @WWE @CMPunk these last 24 hours have been a dream my heart is so full pic.twitter.com/hcz0xOhKBK — victoria (@victoriaaze_) October 6, 2024