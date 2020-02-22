wrestling / News

CM Punk Movie Girl On The Third Floor Now On Netflix

February 22, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
CM Punk WWE Backstage

– CM Punk tweeted today about his latest movie, Girl on the Third Floor, now streaming on Netflix: “It’s loose! Out of its cage on on your
@Netflix today!!! #girlonthethirdfloor”

Here’s the trailer:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, Ashish

More Stories

loading