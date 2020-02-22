wrestling / News
CM Punk Movie Girl On The Third Floor Now On Netflix
February 22, 2020 | Posted by
– CM Punk tweeted today about his latest movie, Girl on the Third Floor, now streaming on Netflix: “It’s loose! Out of its cage on on your
@Netflix today!!! #girlonthethirdfloor”
It’s loose! Out of its cage on on your @Netflix today!!! #girlonthethirdfloor https://t.co/U9TomFY2DK
— player/coach (@CMPunk) February 22, 2020
Here’s the trailer:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on If Ric Flair Deserved Credit for WCW’s Success During His Time As Head Booker, Jim Herd Running Flair Off
- Details On Who Booked The Tag Battle Royal On AEW Dynamite, Other Segments
- TNT Executives Were At AEW Dynamite This Week, Had No Problem With Blood In Cage Match
- Rob Van Dam On What Vince McMahon Told Him Backstage in WWE About Taking Chair Shots, Why He Didn’t Put His Hands Up