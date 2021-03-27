CM Punk Gives His Approval to Danhausen Using the GTS, KENTA Responds

– During last night’s ROH 19th Anniversary event, Danhausen used the Go 2 Sleep during the Four Corners Survival Match he competed in. Danhausen later commented to former WWE Superstar CM Punk on how he “stole” the move on Twitter, and Punk gave his approval.

Danhausen tweeted, “Thank You, CM Punk for the finisher. Danhausen stole it.” Punk later replied, “You might wanna buzz the other guy because he seems sensitive about it. Fully endorsed over here though! Very kneevil.”

However, KENTA, who famously used the move throughout his career, didn’t seem too happy about his development. He later responded to Punk, “HEY This is ‘THE OTHER GUY’ I’m super excited to see anyone use Go 2 Sleep EXCEPT FOR YOU. GOOD NIGHT.”

You can view that Twitter exchange below:

