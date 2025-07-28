CM Punk Is Grateful To Have Faced John Cena During Cena’s Retirement Tour

CM Punk got an opportunity for a last match with John Cena at WWE Night of Champions, and he says he was grateful for the chance to face Cena another time. Punk spoke during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend and talked about battling Cena at the Saudi Arabia PPV for the WWE Undisputed Championship, a match that Cena won.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a pretty long career filled with a lot of great moments,” Punk said (per Fightful). “I think that’s just another one. My storied history with Cena, and for it to be wrapping up for him. I mean, he’s only got, like, 14 to 15 dates left. To be able to be in his orbit during his retirement and get to do fun stuff like that, it meant a lot to me.”

He continued, “I’m turning very, very soft in my old age, so I am always just overflowing with gratitude. That moment was absolutely no different. I don’t think anybody expected that. It was a little bit different. It was fun. Obviously, I think we’re in the business of creating moments. So again, super grateful I still can do that and contribute at this level.”

Punk will battle Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam this coming weekend.