CM Punk Says He’s Grateful Ahead Of Madison Square Garden Return

CM Punk posted to his social media on Monday ahead of his return to Madison Square Garden with WWE’s holiday tour. As previously reported, Punk is making his in-ring WWE return at tomorrow’s show in the famed venue, and he posted to his Instagram Stories to comment on the return.

Punk, who is facing Dominik Mysterio at the show wrote:

“Grateful for all the fans who have carried me to the greatest moments. Thankful for the legends that paved the roads I travel. I wouldn’t be who I am without all of you. Thank you. ‘So goes the Garden, so goes the business.'”