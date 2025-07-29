CM Punk Tells Gunther On WWE Raw He ‘Needs’ To Win World Title At SummerSlam

CM Punk said that he needs to beat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title during a confrontation on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Gunther come down to the ring and said that last week he got a clean victory against Punk on the mic, claiming that he left the Voice of the Voiceless speechless and made him realize he will never be World Heavyweight Champion.

Punk then came out to the ring and said that he wasn’t speechless but rather dumbfounded because of the gravity of the situation. He said he realized that he didn’t want to be World Heavyweight Champion; he needs it like he needs air in his lungs. Punk noted that he doesn’t drink, smoke, or do drugs but that wrestling is his addiction and he needs to win the title as a thank you for everyone who supported him during his time away.

Punk said that Gunther believes he doesn’t deserve to call himself champion and he’s correct; he earned that right. Gunther tried to speak up again but Punk blocked his mic and said he wasn’t finished. He said Gunther is not on his level and that he’s leaving SummerSlam as World Heavyweight Champion.