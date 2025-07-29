wrestling / News
CM Punk Tells Gunther On WWE Raw He ‘Needs’ To Win World Title At SummerSlam
CM Punk said that he needs to beat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title during a confrontation on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Gunther come down to the ring and said that last week he got a clean victory against Punk on the mic, claiming that he left the Voice of the Voiceless speechless and made him realize he will never be World Heavyweight Champion.
Punk then came out to the ring and said that he wasn’t speechless but rather dumbfounded because of the gravity of the situation. He said he realized that he didn’t want to be World Heavyweight Champion; he needs it like he needs air in his lungs. Punk noted that he doesn’t drink, smoke, or do drugs but that wrestling is his addiction and he needs to win the title as a thank you for everyone who supported him during his time away.
Punk said that Gunther believes he doesn’t deserve to call himself champion and he’s correct; he earned that right. Gunther tried to speak up again but Punk blocked his mic and said he wasn’t finished. He said Gunther is not on his level and that he’s leaving SummerSlam as World Heavyweight Champion.
Will it be CM Punk's time at SummerSlam? pic.twitter.com/hJFtrOUxx7
— WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Brie Bella Reveals That Bryan Danielson Working in AEW Is Hurting Her WWE Return
- Priscilla Kelly On Her Infamous Tampon Spot, If It Was Real, What Gail Kim & Lita Said to Her About It
- Lex Luger Reflects On Winning WCW World Title From Hulk Hogan In 1997
- Bayley Interested In Finding Shirtless Man From Smackdown Taping, Man Identifies Himself