CM Punk Has Followed AEW On Twitter

July 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk Ultimate Beastmaster

Obviously this could be nothing, but in light of recent rumors, the timing is certainly interesting. CM Punk recently followed AEW on Twitter, following rumors earlier this week that he was in talks with the company for an in-ring wrestling return.

Living Colour, the band that performs the song ‘Cult of Personality’, which Punk used in WWE, also followed AEW earlier today but quickly unfollowed them.

https://twitter.com/AllFNWrestling/status/1418992790839566336/

Joseph Lee

