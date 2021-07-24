wrestling / News
CM Punk Has Followed AEW On Twitter
Obviously this could be nothing, but in light of recent rumors, the timing is certainly interesting. CM Punk recently followed AEW on Twitter, following rumors earlier this week that he was in talks with the company for an in-ring wrestling return.
Living Colour, the band that performs the song ‘Cult of Personality’, which Punk used in WWE, also followed AEW earlier today but quickly unfollowed them.
Not only is Living Colour following AEW, but CM Punk is as well…
This is getting very real! 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/R1DH3hk3OS
— 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 24, 2021
https://twitter.com/AllFNWrestling/status/1418992790839566336/
