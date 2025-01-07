CM Punk Has No Interest in Starting His Own Wrestling Promotion

– During a recent appearance on NightCap with Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco, WWE Superstar CM Punk was asked if he ever wants to start his own wrestling promotion, which Punk called “the worst idea.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

CM Punk on if he would start his own wrestling promotion: “If I start my own promotion, I want you to find me wherever I am and kick my ass. That’s about the worst idea [laughs]. There is an avenue for me to continue to be in the business behind the scenes helping. If you’re worth your weight, you’re doing that now. On a football team, hockey team, baseball team, there are the veterans that help bring in the new talent and young guys. They help move things along.”

On the three parts to a career: “Three parts to a career. You start and that’s when you learn. The middle part, that’s where you earn. The third part is return. You give back. I definitely look forward to the third act and giving back to the business that has given me so much.”

On last night’s WWE Raw, CM Punk pulled off a huge win over Seth Rollins in the main event. It was held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood and marked WWE Raw’s Netflix debut.