CM Punk Set For Heels Debut On This Week’s Episode, Trailer Released

Heels has officially made its debut on Starz, with the series airing its second episode this past Sunday. The third episode could garner more attention from wrestling fans, as it’ll feature the series debut of CM Punk, who made another recent debut in his return to wrestling on AEW Rampage.

As noted, Punk will play the role of wrestling veteran Ricky Rabies on the show, and here’s the plot description for Sunday’s episode on Starz:

In an attempt to drum up more heat, Jack enlists the help of wrestling veteran Ricky Rabies, setting Ace up with a full house for his comeback match against Bobby Pin.

You can watch the trailer for the episode below.