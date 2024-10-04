CM Punk Wants To Bring Hell in a Cell Back To What It Was, Thinks His Feud Is Worthy Of It

In an interview with No Contest Wrestling (via Fightful), CM Punk spoke about his goals for his Hell in a Cell match with Drew McIntyre and why he wants to restore the Cell’s reputation. The two will have their match at WWE Bad Blood tomorrow night in Atlanta.

Punk said: “I’m mentally prepared to where I know what I have to do. It’s a high-pressure situation, and I feel like I have to deliver a classic, and I have to stay true to myself and my beliefs of what good wrestling is, and that Cell, that I feel like as a company, we’ve gotten away from for so long, where it just became a toy. ‘We’re going to have a pay-per-view, call it Hell in a Cell, and everyone is going to go inside and have matches.’ In reality, that should be presented as the most dangerous and diabolical thing that any wrestler would ever want to do. As a business, capitalist country, you get away from it. I want to bring it back to what it’s supposed to be. I don’t want to have a Cell that needs a match, I want to have a match that needs a Cell. I feel me and Drew have done that. There is no other way to settle this.“