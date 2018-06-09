CM Punk On Why He’s Attending A Fan Event During All In Weekend

Even though CM Punk recently said that he won’t be at All In in September, he is still set to attend a fan event and signing during All In weekend. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Punk spoke about why he’s doing the event. Here are highlights:

On talking about the 2014 Royal Rumble under oath: “The Twilight Zone is a good way to put it. That would have been about the time I starting doing my best to not cry on the stand. I was forced to watch myself get a concussion over and over again. It really, really sucked.”

On MMA being his biggest challenge: “That’s what it’s always been about. I don’t measure myself against my coaches, I don’t measure myself against my teammates. If I’m doing jiu-jitsu for sport, I don’t measure myself against the guy I’m rolling with or whatever belt he is or how many stripes he has on his belt. I measure myself every day against the guy I was yesterday. Or the guy I was at noon as opposed to the guy I am at 9 p.m. at night. That’s what this has always been about, and that’s what Saturday is about.”

On his signing during All In weekend and remaining grateful to wrestling fans: “Absolutely, and I think that was evident before I got to the WWE. I’ve always had an extremely passionate fan base. I jumped to the WWE and the perceived notion was I became more successful. I got to touch more people’s lives and influence more people and perform in front of more people, and that was a great thing. I’ve done things, sometimes foolishly misguided, because I wanted to give back to the fans. The entire reason I did a podcast explaining my departure from WWE is because I wanted them to know the story. I had a company going on television trashing me every chance they got and I was being quiet because I was being professional. Here we are now, finally out of the woods. I do recognize the opportunity that there will be a lot of wrestling fans from all over the world coming to Chicago to see a wrestling show, and I can do something to meet some of them, if they want to, that we’d never have the chance to do otherwise. I think that’s going to be a fun weekend.”