CM Punk Hints That Wrestling Will Be Dead In 20 Years
December 17, 2020
In a post on Twitter, Renee Paquette commented on the recent baby announcements (including her own, presumably), by noting that the wrestling talent pool will be looking good. She got a reply from CM Punk, who wrote: “There’s gonna be wrestling in 20 years.”
He then added a gif of someone laughing, implying that he doesn’t think that’s true. Paquette called him a troll after.
All I’m saying is in 20 years, the wrestling talent pool gonna be looking good!!
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 17, 2020
there’s gonna be wrestling in 20 years. pic.twitter.com/xS7u7fqfKL
— player/coach (@CMPunk) December 17, 2020
😂😂 such a troll!
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 17, 2020
