CM Punk Hints That Wrestling Will Be Dead In 20 Years

December 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Renee Paquette commented on the recent baby announcements (including her own, presumably), by noting that the wrestling talent pool will be looking good. She got a reply from CM Punk, who wrote: “There’s gonna be wrestling in 20 years.

He then added a gif of someone laughing, implying that he doesn’t think that’s true. Paquette called him a troll after.

