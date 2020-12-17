CM Punk Hints That Wrestling Will Be Dead In 20 Years

In a post on Twitter, Renee Paquette commented on the recent baby announcements (including her own, presumably), by noting that the wrestling talent pool will be looking good. She got a reply from CM Punk, who wrote: “There’s gonna be wrestling in 20 years.”

He then added a gif of someone laughing, implying that he doesn’t think that’s true. Paquette called him a troll after.

