CM Punk vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi Set For AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door
June 1, 2022 | Posted by
We have our first match for AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door, and it’s a big one. On tonight’s show, CM Punk asked to find out who his opponent would be for the joint PPV only to have Hiroshi Tanahashi appear.
You can see clips from the segment below. The PPV is set to take place on June 26th.
