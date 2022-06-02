wrestling / News

CM Punk vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi Set For AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

June 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Tony Khan Image Credit: AEW

We have our first match for AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door, and it’s a big one. On tonight’s show, CM Punk asked to find out who his opponent would be for the joint PPV only to have Hiroshi Tanahashi appear.

You can see clips from the segment below. The PPV is set to take place on June 26th.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, CM Punk, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading