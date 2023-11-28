UPDATED: CM Punk Says He’s ‘Home’ To Close Out WWE Raw, Full Video Online

UPDATE: WWE has released the full video of CM Punk’s return promo from Monday’s Raw online. You can check out the video below:

ORIGINAL: CM Punk made his return to WWE Raw this week and announced that he’s “home.” Punk, who made his return to the company at Survivor Series, came out for the main event segment and cut a promo announcing that, cheesy as it may sound, “I’m home.”

Punk talked about hit looked like hell had frozen over because he was standing in a WWE ring on Raw with a live microphone in his hand. He referenced Dusty Rhodes telling him to speak the truth and said that he’s back where he belongs, and that over the 10 years he was gone the fans never forgot him and kept chanting his name. He said that he couldn’t be prouder that the Voiceless found their voice, and said he’s back because he loves the fans and how he didn’t want to leave, but a wise man told him that to get what he needed, he needed to leave and come back.

Punk called his Survivor Series return a career moment and said AJ Lee is fabulous and sends her regards. He noted that everyone has welcomed him back with open arms — well, almost everyone. He noted that some people are afraid that he’s back and that they will wake up to realize that their chance to be best in the world failed, because the Best in the World is back.