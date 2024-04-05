CM Punk On How He Moved On From His Negativity Toward WWE

CM Punk recently discussed how he moved on from this negative mindset toward WWE to patch things up with them. Punk had years of animosity against the company after he left the company in 2014, and he talked on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani how he was able to move past it. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On his time away from WWE: “When I left, I did stop talking to a lot of people because I was immediately embroiled in this lawsuit. I look at it now and it fed into the tribalism of them vs. me. Right or wrong, that’s how I survived. I had to draw a line somewhere. There were people that I didn’t talk to. I couldn’t trust if I said something that it wasn’t going back to them, the people suing me. It was a shit situation that I wouldn’t wish on anybody.”

On how he was able to move on: “I woke up this morning. I tell people all the time, ‘I woke up this morning.’ You get one shot at all this. I see so much hate out there based on the color of someone’s skin or religion or all this stuff. We’re all here for such a short time. Maybe it’s because I’m not a religious guy and I don’t believe there is anything to look forward to. I woke up today. Cool. Everything else is gravy.”

On changing his mindset: “I think a lot of how I handled things was a trauma response from not getting what I needed as a kid. Broken home, no money. How do I better my life and the people who were supposed to take care of me never did. Like I said, respect is a default. I’ll walk into a room and respect you. The instant you piss on my shoes, okay. Some people are like, ‘that’s crazy, how do you hold that grudge?’ What are you pissing on my shoes for? What’s the point of that? It’s weird because when I’m on television, I’m CM Punk. What does that mean? There are so many elements of who I am on TV. It’s a double-edged sword, and I get to blur that line. ‘Oh, he did this.’ That translates over and there are people who hate me because I beat Jeff Hardy and he had to leave WWE. I’ve been such a good bad guy in my career and they think that carries over into real life. When they hear stories, ‘He’s super violent backstage. Of course he is.’ They conflate the thing.”