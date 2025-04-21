CM Punk Reflects On How His Working Relationship With Triple H Has Changed

CM Punk recently talked about how his relationship with Triple H has changed since his last WWE stint. Triple H spoke on the topic last week and recalled how they worked through a small creative disagreement recently, which they handled much better than Punk’s first run in the company where he said they had “on bad communication.” Punk was asked about the comments in an appearance on The Masked Man Show and said that he didn’t recall the recent disagreement, but then reflected on how they’ve both changed since the early 2010s.

“I’m more surprised because I actually don’t know what specific thing he’s talking about,” Punk said (per Fightful). “Since I’ve been back, I don’t necessarily think I’ve ever really reacted in a jarring negative way that I would have back in 2011 or 2013. Our relationship, for a heartbeat, I thought he was talking about, I remember very distinctly because it was in Anaheim, California. This was full on being hurt, sick, and injured. This was 2013. I needed to be taken off the hamster wheel and nobody is going to do that, they were just going to run me until I die. I remember yelling at writers and then Triple H coming up to me and being like, ‘You’re yelling at all the writers, what’s wrong?’ And me just being like, ‘Nothing, everything is fine.’ That was our relationship before. I was like, ‘Why am I going to share with you what’s wrong when…..’ It was a real weird dynamic shift because I went from being an underneath guy with him being in the main event full-time talent, and then all of a sudden he’s my boss.”

Punk continued, “It was just weird. I didn’t have any trust in him to do his job. He was going to spit water in the air and crotch chop me. That was our relationship back then. Now, me not really recognizing what story that is goes to show you, he probably walked up to me, ‘Hey, somebody said you didn’t like the creative,’ and I probably just went, ‘Yeah, this, that, what if we did it this way.’ ‘Can we still say this?’ ‘Yeah, great.’ That’s the way it is now. Like, goddamnit, that’s the fucking way it should’ve been back then. I’m not pointing the finger just at him. I’m very much saying I was hard to deal with. I will tell you when something is bad. I just remember that day in Anaheim, walking out, and I turn and look and see Jay Bentley from Bad Religion, and it cheered me up.”

Punk was in the main event of WrestleMania 41 night one, losing alongside Roman Reigns to Seth Rollins after they were both betrayed by Paul Heyman.