CM Punk Weighs In On Why Seth Rollins Hates Him, Says They’re Too Similar

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have seemingly been heading toward a direct feud, and Punk recently discussed the issues between them. Punk and Rollins have been taking shots at each other since Punk arrived in WWE at Survivor Series, and in an interview on Jackie’s NHL Show Punk was asked why Rollins has so much dislike for him.

“Hmmm. Uhh, because I have been everywhere he has been and he hasn’t been everywhere I’ve been,” Punk said (per Fightful). “We’re probably too similar, that’s honestly the biggest thing I can think of. We’re very similar. The difference is, I can talk about my career, and not have to mention him. He cannot talk about his career without mentioning me.”

He continued, “I understand where he’s coming from, I understand. I think he’s always felt like he was the little brother. I’ve never tried to treat him that way, I’ve always tried to treat him like a peer, but some people you just can’t reach. He hates me. He hates me. Like Colorado Avalanche and Red Wings.”

Punk is set to compete in the men’s Rumble match at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble.