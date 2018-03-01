 

wrestling / News

Various News: CM Punk Hypes Hosting Netflix Show, Cezar Bononi on the Undisputed Era, New WWE Auction On Ebay

March 1, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk WWE

– CM Punk recently hyped up hosting gig on Netflix’s Ultimate Beastmaster, which he’ll share with Stu Bennett (Wade Barrett). He wrote:

– Christy St. Cloud spoke to Cezar Bononi about the Undisputed Era following his loss to Adam Cole on last night’s NXT, as well as the Era having issues with fans voting him as the future star of NXT.

– WWE has announced a new WWE Auction on eBay. The first collection will include memorabilia from RAW 25, featuring items from stars like Steve Austin and Alexa Bliss. Another collection will go up for Wrestlemania week.

article topics :

Cezar Bononi, CM Punk, WWE Auction, Joseph Lee

