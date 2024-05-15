– CM Punk shared a video on Instagram earlier today, hyping the arrival of the ECW Punk Pack for WWE 2K24, which includes Punk as a playable DLC Superstar. He also made fun of his rival, Drew McIntyre. You can view that clip and some highlights below:

“Good news, everybody. CM Punk is finally available to play in WWE 2K24. It’s making waves on the internet, so you know Drew McIntyre’s watching it. I’m put in the Punk Pack, that includes myself and some hardcore legends from ECW like Sandman, The Dudleyz, and the most hardcore legend of all, Terry Funk. Now Drew, if you are watching this, let’s face it, it’s on the internet, so you’re watching it. You can finally play as your favorite wrestler and human being, me. CM Punk. Hope you have a terrible day, pal.”