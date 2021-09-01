CM Punk Ice Cream Bars Being Sold At All Three AEW Events In Chicago This Week

It’s a big week for AEW and a bigger week for AEW fans who happen to love ice cream. The company has announced that CM Punk ice cream bars will be on sale at all three AEW events in Chicago this week, including Dynamite, Rampage and All Out. All three events happen at the NOW Arena. Punk said last week after the Rampage taping that they would be available for sale. Ice cream bars were available on the night Punk returned, and Punk actually footed the bill that time.

AEW wrote on Twitter: “Attention #AEW fans…@CMPunk “Best In The World” ice cream bars will be on-sale at concessions stands during all three #AEW Chicagoland live events this week @NOW_Arena #AEWDynamite TONIGHT #AEWRampage Fri. 9/3 #AEWAllOut Sun. 9/5”