CM Punk Throws out Ideas For Challengers to Cody’s TNT Championship, Tony Khan Comments
CM Punk has a few ideas of who could be the next open challenges for Cody’s AEW TNT Championship. Punk posted to Twitter in reply to a post by Cody asking people who they want to see answer his open challenge for the title, naming some (presumably) tongue-in-cheek options including Sign Guy, Domino (w/Cherry), Fearless Jack Bull, Dean Visk, and New Jack.
Tony Khan made not of CM Punk’s tweet and took a moment to reply, as you can see below:
Who do you want to see answer the open challenge?
CC: @TonyKhan @TheArnShow #aew https://t.co/YOyNFiHAoa
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 6, 2020
Duly noted. Fun facts: I saw you on a house show in Champaign on Super Bowl Sunday 13.5 years ago with Domino and Cherry (and Deuce). Also, New Jack was really really nice to me when I was a 13 year old kid visiting Philadelphia. My dad loved New Jack.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 6, 2020
