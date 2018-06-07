CM Punk: “I’m Done With Professional Wrestling”

– CM Punk has clarified comments he made in an interview earlier this week, saying that he’s done with the pro wrestling industry. Punk told MMA Fighting earlier in the week that he didn’t see a return to the ring, but had added, “It’s a hard question to answer, a lot’s happened this week. I could definitely tell you if you asked me that question a week ago when I still felt like I had a foot in the grave, the answer [would have been] no, I don’t want anything to do with it. I feel like I’m out and the future is yet to be written, it’s a wide open book, it’s my story to tell.”

TSN Sports’ Aaron Bronsteter asked Punk about Terry Funk still competing and asked him whether he could foresee a return to wrestling. Punk said, “Yesterday I said a bunch of stuff about wrestling, about how I’d never gotten a true offer… that does not mean I want to wrestle. I’m done, I’m done, I’m done with professional wrestling,” Punk said. “A lot of people like to be mad at me about that and make fun of me because I lost my first fight, and it’s like… that’s fine, you’re entitled to your opinion but you do not own me and I am entitled to do what I want to do, and that’s what I’m doing. Wrestling is in the rear view mirror. I’ve been trying for 5 years to put wrestling in the rear view mirror and some people just won’t, they won’t let it go. They want to live my life for me. I kind of don’t understand that. It doesn’t matter what I say, I’ve said no and no, no, no, so many times that people just always kind of are like, ‘Oh, so there’s a chance?'”

He added, “I love Terry Funk, he retired for the first time when I was two years old. People always come and go, and they come back and they leave, and they come back. This is where I live now, this is my head-space.”