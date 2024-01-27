CM Punk On The Importance Of Main Eventing WrestleMania 40

CM Punk has made it his mission to main event WrestleMania this year, and he explained why in a new interview. Punk is set to compete in the Royal Rumble on Saturday with the goal of earning a main event match at April’s PPV. He spoke in a recent vlog posted by WWE about why doing so is so important.

“It has always been the goal,” Punk said (per Wrestling Inc). “I watched guys like Bret Hart do it multiple times. So to me, as a kid growing up, I’m no different than a kid [who] watched Wayne Gretzky skate and wanted to put on a pair of skates. I’m no different than somebody who watched Michael Jordan and was like, ‘I love basketball. I want to follow in his footsteps.'”

He continued, “I’m just walking the path that great legends before me helped pave, and I want to accomplish the same things that they did. I want to breathe that air that they breathe at the highest mountaintop.”