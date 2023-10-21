CM Punk Is In Chicago Tonight, Scheduled For Blackhawks Game

PWInsider reports that CM Punk is in Chicago tonight, but he has plans that would prevent him from appearing at Impact Bound for Glory. He is not at the PPV and was never scheduled to be there. Instead, he is set to be at tonight’s Chicago Blackhawks game, which is the home opener for the season. He will be a part of tonight’s Blackhawks broadcast. The game begins at 8 PM ET, the same time as Bound for Glory.