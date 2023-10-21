wrestling / News

CM Punk Is In Chicago Tonight, Scheduled For Blackhawks Game

October 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk AEW All In 1 Image Credit: AEW

PWInsider reports that CM Punk is in Chicago tonight, but he has plans that would prevent him from appearing at Impact Bound for Glory. He is not at the PPV and was never scheduled to be there. Instead, he is set to be at tonight’s Chicago Blackhawks game, which is the home opener for the season. He will be a part of tonight’s Blackhawks broadcast. The game begins at 8 PM ET, the same time as Bound for Glory.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading